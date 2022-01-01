Burritos in Dover

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Farm Bar & Grille image

 

The Farm Bar & Grille

25a Portland Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Burrito$14.95
Slow-smoked pulled pork, cheddar, guacamole, Napa slaw and sour cream in a flour tortilla wrap
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
.......Earth's Harvest....... image

 

.......Earth's Harvest.......

835 Central Ave, Suite 100, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito Bowl$11.00
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Cheddar/ Farm Egg
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Cheddar/ Farm Eggs/ Wheat Wrap
Vegan Burrito$11.00
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Tofu/ Black Bean Spread/ Secret Sauce
More about .......Earth's Harvest.......

