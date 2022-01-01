Burritos in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve burritos
The Farm Bar & Grille
25a Portland Ave, Dover
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$14.95
Slow-smoked pulled pork, cheddar, guacamole, Napa slaw and sour cream in a flour tortilla wrap
.......Earth's Harvest.......
835 Central Ave, Suite 100, Dover
|Breakfast Burrito Bowl
|$11.00
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Cheddar/ Farm Egg
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Cheddar/ Farm Eggs/ Wheat Wrap
|Vegan Burrito
|$11.00
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Tofu/ Black Bean Spread/ Secret Sauce