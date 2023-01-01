Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Calamari
Dover restaurants that serve calamari
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ember Wood Fired Grill
1 Orchard St, Dover
Avg 4.9
(778 reviews)
Sauteed Calamari
$14.00
More about Ember Wood Fired Grill
The Farm Bar & Grille - Dover
25a Portland Ave, Dover
No reviews yet
Italian Calamari with Hot Peppers and Capers (Fried)
$14.95
More about The Farm Bar & Grille - Dover
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Cinnamon Rolls
Muffins
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Chai Lattes
Pork Dumplings
Garden Salad
More near Dover to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(653 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(911 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(516 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1677 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(182 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston