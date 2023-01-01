Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Dover

Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve carrot cake

Consumer pic

 

Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie

100 First St, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake W/ Tahini Cream Cheese$4.50
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cheesecake$5.00
More about Roger's Pizza

