Carrot cake in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Carrot Cake
Dover restaurants that serve carrot cake
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake W/ Tahini Cream Cheese
$4.50
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roger's Pizza
869 Central Avenue, Dover
Avg 4.3
(575 reviews)
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
$5.00
More about Roger's Pizza
