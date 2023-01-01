Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Duston's Market & Deli - 153 Portland Ave

153 Portland Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.99
Spring Mix Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrot, Ham, Turkey and Cheese.
More about Duston's Market & Deli - 153 Portland Ave
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$13.00
All our salads are made fresh to order with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, onions and green peppers plus shredded cheese, ham, salami and Greek black olives.
More about Roger's Pizza

