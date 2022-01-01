Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve chicken pizza

The Farm Bar & Grille image

 

The Farm Bar & Grille

25a Portland Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Buff Chicken$14.95
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
15" BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.00
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with either grilled or fried BBQ Chicken with lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
6" Grilled Chicken Pizza$8.00
More about Roger's Pizza

