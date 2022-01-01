Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve chili

Stalk

286 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blistered Farm Chili Peppers$11.00
Pickled Green Beans. Radish. Green Coriander. Farm Greens. Miso Buttermilk Dressing. Toasted Sesame Seeds.
More about Stalk
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
15" Chili Pizza$21.00
Our Chili Pizza is topped with our homemade Chili, Onions and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
10" CHILI Pizza$14.50
Our Chili Pizza is topped with our homemade Chili, Onions and lots of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Chili$7.00
More about Roger's Pizza

