Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Chips And Salsa
Dover restaurants that serve chips and salsa
The Dover Brickhouse
2 Orchard St, Dover
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
More about The Dover Brickhouse
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roger's Pizza
869 Central Avenue, Dover
Avg 4.3
(575 reviews)
Just Chips and Salsa
$8.00
More about Roger's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Cake
Garden Salad
Fried Pickles
Chef Salad
Mango Smoothies
Steak Frites
Quesadillas
Noodle Salad
More near Dover to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1555 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston