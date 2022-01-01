Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Dover restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Adelle's Coffeehouse
3 Hale Street, Dover
No reviews yet
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
More about Adelle's Coffeehouse
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roger's Pizza
869 Central Avenue, Dover
Avg 4.3
(575 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie - Single
$1.25
More about Roger's Pizza
