Crispy chicken in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Fire and Spice Bistro
Fire and Spice Bistro
47 Washington Street, Dover
|Crispy Chicken and Blue Corn Waffle Bowl
|$16.00
Buttermilk and hot sauce marinated fried chicken, Tuckaway Farms Heirloom Blue Corn waffles, baby greens, pea shoots, pickled red onions and charred Fresno peppers, sunflower seeds, Feta, Chipotle Maple Vinaigrette GF
More about Khaophums - Dover -
Khaophums - Dover -
555 Central Ave, Dover
|Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried rice crispy chicken with eggs, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tasty Pik Pow (Thai Chili paste) and scallions.
|Yum Gai Krob (Crispy Chicken Salad)
|$15.00
Crispy chicken mixed Red onion, cilantro, scallion, carrot, mint and Thai style spicy dressing.