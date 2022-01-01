Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Fish And Chips
Dover restaurants that serve fish and chips
Chapel + Main
83 Main St, Dover
Avg 4.7
(502 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$18.00
Line-Caught local Haddock. Beer Batter. Coleslaw. Hand-cut French Fries. Tartar Sauce.
More about Chapel + Main
The Farm Bar & Grille
25a Portland Ave, Dover
No reviews yet
Fish and Chips
$21.95
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
