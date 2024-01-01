Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Flan
Dover restaurants that serve flan
Cinco's Cantina Dover
446 Central Ave, Dover
No reviews yet
Flan
$9.00
A baked caramel custard flavored with coffee liqueur and glazed with a hint of caramel.
More about Cinco's Cantina Dover
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
Parisian Flan Tart
$6.50
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
