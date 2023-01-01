French toast in Dover

One slice of our thick cut French toast with butter and powdered sugar.

Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup

