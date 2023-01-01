French toast in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve french toast
More about Gallivant Global Eatery
Gallivant Global Eatery
442 Central Ave, Dover
|Tiramisu French Toast
|$15.00
French toast soaked in an Allen's Coffee Brandy custard, layered with sweetened mascarpone, and topped with coco powder, powdered sugar
More about Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive
Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive
238 Indian Brook Drive, Dover
|Kids French Toast
|$3.88
One slice of our thick cut French toast with butter and powdered sugar.
Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
|Kids Gluten-Free French Toast
|$3.88
One slice of our French toast made with gluten-free bread. Topped with powdered sugar.
Allergens: EGG (French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter) Ingredients: Gluten Free Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup