Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

Gallivant Global Eatery

442 Central Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu French Toast$15.00
French toast soaked in an Allen's Coffee Brandy custard, layered with sweetened mascarpone, and topped with coco powder, powdered sugar
More about Gallivant Global Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive

238 Indian Brook Drive, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids French Toast$3.88
One slice of our thick cut French toast with butter and powdered sugar.
Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
Kids Gluten-Free French Toast$3.88
One slice of our French toast made with gluten-free bread. Topped with powdered sugar.
Allergens: EGG (French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter) Ingredients: Gluten Free Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
More about Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Rangoon

Fish Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Italian Subs

Burritos

Greek Salad

Braised Short Ribs

Map

More near Dover to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston