Fried ice cream in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Item pic

 

Cinco's Cantina Dover

446 Central Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ice Cream$9.00
Vanilla ice cream in a crispy coating, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
More about Cinco's Cantina Dover
Consumer pic

 

Khaophums - Dover -

555 Central Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Coconut Ice Cream$8.00
More about Khaophums - Dover -

