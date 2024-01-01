Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ice cream in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Fried Ice Cream
Dover restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Cinco's Cantina Dover
446 Central Ave, Dover
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$9.00
Vanilla ice cream in a crispy coating, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
More about Cinco's Cantina Dover
Khaophums - Dover -
555 Central Ave, Dover
No reviews yet
Fried Coconut Ice Cream
$8.00
More about Khaophums - Dover -
