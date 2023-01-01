Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve grits

Chapel + Main image

 

Chapel + Main - 83 Main St

83 Main St, Dover

Avg 4.7 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp N Grits$21.00
More about Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
Consumer pic

 

Gallivant Global Eatery

442 Central Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Food Truck Shrimp (and Grits)$18.00
Lemon garlic shrimp, herb oil, tahini
aioli, crispy ham, on heirloom corn grits
More about Gallivant Global Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Scallops

Hot Chocolate

Grilled Chicken

Lemon Tarts

Chicken Parmesan

Greek Salad

Chicken Wraps

Fried Rice

Map

More near Dover to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston