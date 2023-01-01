Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grits in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Grits
Dover restaurants that serve grits
Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
83 Main St, Dover
Avg 4.7
(502 reviews)
Shrimp N Grits
$21.00
More about Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
Gallivant Global Eatery
442 Central Ave, Dover
No reviews yet
Food Truck Shrimp (and Grits)
$18.00
Lemon garlic shrimp, herb oil, tahini
aioli, crispy ham, on heirloom corn grits
More about Gallivant Global Eatery
