Lemon tarts in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Lemon Tarts
Dover restaurants that serve lemon tarts
Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
83 Main St, Dover
Avg 4.7
(502 reviews)
Lemon Tart
$9.00
More about Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
Lemon Cream Tart
$5.75
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
