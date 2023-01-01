Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Chapel + Main image

 

Chapel + Main - 83 Main St

83 Main St, Dover

Avg 4.7 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Tart$9.00
More about Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
Consumer pic

 

Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie

100 First St, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Cream Tart$5.75
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Short Ribs

Chicken Soup

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Map

More near Dover to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston