Paninis in Dover

Braised cajun chicken, melted sharp cheddar, hardwood smoked bacon, piquante peppers, and chipotle aioli on sourdough.

Allergens: WHEAT (Sourdough Bread), EGG (Chipotle Aioli), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese), SOYBEAN OIL (Chipotle Aioli) Ingredients: Braised Chicken, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Piquante Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Sourdough Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear

