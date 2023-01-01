Paninis in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve paninis
The Dover Brickhouse
2 Orchard St, Dover
|Steak & Cheese Panini
|$16.00
Braised Short Rib | Sautéed Peppers & Onions | Sharp Cheddar | On Grilled Sourdough
Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive
238 Indian Brook Drive, Dover
|Cajun Chicken Panini
|$14.81
Braised cajun chicken, melted sharp cheddar, hardwood smoked bacon, piquante peppers, and chipotle aioli on sourdough.
Allergens: WHEAT (Sourdough Bread), EGG (Chipotle Aioli), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese), SOYBEAN OIL (Chipotle Aioli) Ingredients: Braised Chicken, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Piquante Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Sourdough Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear