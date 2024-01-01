Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pear salad in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Pear Salad
Dover restaurants that serve pear salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Roost
50 Pointe Place C5, Dover
Avg 3.5
(12 reviews)
Pear Salad
$11.95
More about Roost
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
house roasted turkey salad, cranberry sauce, and chicory and pear slaw on ciabatta
$13.00
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Short Ribs
Greek Salad
Chili
Hummus
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Tenders
Risotto
Fish Tacos
More near Dover to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Somersworth
No reviews yet
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(741 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1969 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(538 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston