Pretzels in Dover

Dover restaurants that serve pretzels

Roost image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Roost

50 Pointe Place C5, Dover

Avg 3.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
More about Roost
The Dover Brickhouse image

 

The Dover Brickhouse

2 Orchard St, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BAVARIAN PRETZEL RODS$10.00
Served with our House Beer Cheese Sauce
More about The Dover Brickhouse

