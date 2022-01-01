Pretzels in
Dover restaurants that serve pretzels
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Roost
50 Pointe Place C5, Dover
Avg 3.5
(12 reviews)
Bavarian Pretzels
$9.95
More about Roost
The Dover Brickhouse
2 Orchard St, Dover
No reviews yet
BAVARIAN PRETZEL RODS
$10.00
Served with our House Beer Cheese Sauce
More about The Dover Brickhouse
