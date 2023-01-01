Steak subs in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve steak subs
Duston's Market & Deli - 153 Portland Ave
153 Portland Ave, Dover
|Sirloin Steak Bahn Mi Sub
|$0.00
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot & Daikon Radish, Mayo, Black Vinegar and Fresh Cilantro
|Italian Steak and Cheese Sub
|$0.00
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Caramelized Onions, and Red Sauce
|Sirloin Mushroom Steak Sub
|$0.00
Shaved Sirloin, Mushrooms, Onions, Jalapenos with Pepper-jack Cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roger's Pizza
869 Central Avenue, Dover
|Steak Deluxe Sub
|$14.00
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$13.00
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Create your own, add your favorite veggies.