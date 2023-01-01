Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve steak subs

Duston's Market & Deli - 153 Portland Ave

153 Portland Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Bahn Mi Sub$0.00
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot & Daikon Radish, Mayo, Black Vinegar and Fresh Cilantro
Italian Steak and Cheese Sub$0.00
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Caramelized Onions, and Red Sauce
Sirloin Mushroom Steak Sub$0.00
Shaved Sirloin, Mushrooms, Onions, Jalapenos with Pepper-jack Cheese
More about Duston's Market & Deli - 153 Portland Ave
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Deluxe Sub$14.00
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Steak & Cheese Sub$13.00
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Create your own, add your favorite veggies.
More about Roger's Pizza

