Street tacos in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve street tacos

Sonny's Tavern - Dover - 328 Central Avenue

328 Central Avenue, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$15.00
More about Sonny's Tavern - Dover - 328 Central Avenue
Item pic

 

Cinco's Cantina Dover

446 Central Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$15.99
Three soft tacos stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak, carnitas, cochinita pibil, or chorizo, topped with fresh onion and cilantro. Or, try vegetarian Rajas. Served with rice and beans.
More about Cinco's Cantina Dover

