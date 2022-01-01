Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve tacos

The Farm Bar & Grille image

 

The Farm Bar & Grille

25a Portland Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Fish Tacos$18.95
3 Flour Tortillas. stuffed with fried haddock, cheddar cheese, slaw, pico, pickled onions, and cilantro lime sour cream
Baked Fish Tacos$18.95
Three Flour Tortillas stuffed with baked haddock, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, and cilantro-lime sour cream.
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.00
Served in an edible fried flour tortilla taco bowl with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, Greek black olives and shredded cheese with your choice of chili, beef taco meat or chicken taco meat.
10" BEEF Taco Pizza$17.00
Our Beef Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and beef taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.
15" BEEF Taco Pizza$26.00
Our Beef Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and beef taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.
More about Roger's Pizza
Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen image

 

Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen

47 Washington Street, Dover

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
Fast Pay
Baja Tacos
Three Flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein, lettuce, citrus pico, torn cilantro and crema. Choose your protein: Chicken, Beef, Black Bean Burger
More about Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Jalapeno Poppers

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Greek Salad

Map

More near Dover to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston