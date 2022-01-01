Tacos in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
The Farm Bar & Grille
25a Portland Ave, Dover
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$18.95
3 Flour Tortillas. stuffed with fried haddock, cheddar cheese, slaw, pico, pickled onions, and cilantro lime sour cream
|Baked Fish Tacos
|$18.95
Three Flour Tortillas stuffed with baked haddock, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, and cilantro-lime sour cream.
More about Roger's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roger's Pizza
869 Central Avenue, Dover
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Served in an edible fried flour tortilla taco bowl with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, Greek black olives and shredded cheese with your choice of chili, beef taco meat or chicken taco meat.
|10" BEEF Taco Pizza
|$17.00
Our Beef Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and beef taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.
|15" BEEF Taco Pizza
|$26.00
Our Beef Taco pizza is made with onions, tomatoes, homemade salsa and beef taco meat with lettuce and lightly salted corn chips.
More about Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen
Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen
47 Washington Street, Dover
|Baja Tacos
Three Flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein, lettuce, citrus pico, torn cilantro and crema. Choose your protein: Chicken, Beef, Black Bean Burger