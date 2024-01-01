Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vanilla cake in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Vanilla Cake
Dover restaurants that serve vanilla cake
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
Citrus Vanilla Vegan Cake
$4.25
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Stalk
286 Central Ave, Dover
Avg 5
(634 reviews)
Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Cake
$9.00
Brûléed Banana. Chocolate Cremeux. Candied Almonds.
More about Stalk
