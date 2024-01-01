Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Dover

Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Item pic

 

Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie

100 First St, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Citrus Vanilla Vegan Cake$4.25
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Stalk image

 

Stalk

286 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Cake$9.00
Brûléed Banana. Chocolate Cremeux. Candied Almonds.
More about Stalk

