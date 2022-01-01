Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Whoopie pies in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Whoopie Pies
Dover restaurants that serve whoopie pies
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Moe's Italian Sandwiches
8 Pierce Street, Dover
Avg 4.8
(1312 reviews)
Whoopie Pie
$3.50
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches
Adelle's Coffeehouse
3 Hale Street, Dover
No reviews yet
Whoopie Pie
$3.85
More about Adelle's Coffeehouse
