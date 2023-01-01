Dover restaurants you'll love
Must-try Dover restaurants
More about Taqueria El Camino
Taqueria El Camino
81 West Canal Street, Dover
|Popular items
|ELOTE SALAD
|$4.00
Our Famous Mexican street corn topped with crushed, takis, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
|CHEESY GRAFFITI POTATOES
|$4.00
seasoned fried potatoes with nacho cheese, sour cream, and scallions
|HORCHATA
|$3.50
Our Housemade Horchata and creamy and sweet with flavors of vanilla and cinnamon
More about 2Delicious - 3096 Carlisle Rd
2Delicious - 3096 Carlisle Rd
3096 Carlisle Rd, Dover
|Popular items
|Greek Salad Entree
|$9.75
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, olives, feta, greek dressing
|Marinated Chicken Gyro
|$10.95
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken, drizzled with cool tzatziki sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
|Marinated Chicken Platter (Includes Sauces)
|$13.95
Seasoned Marinated Chicken, Seasoned Lemon Rice, garnished with a slice of Lemon and Cilantro, and 4 grilled Pita slices.
**2 Side Sauces are included with each platter free of charge. Additional sides of sauce can be purchased under the "Sides" menu category. **
More about 2Delicious Food Truck - 3096 Carlisle Rd.
2Delicious Food Truck - 3096 Carlisle Rd.
3096 Carlisle Rd., Dover
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro
|$13.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken or crispy chicken tenders, bacon, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with ranch dressing.
|Marinated Chicken Gyro
|$12.00
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken, drizzled with cool tzatziki sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
|Buffalo Chicken Gyro (American)
|$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, crispy chicken tenders, drizzled with ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.