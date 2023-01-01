Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dover restaurants you'll love

Dover restaurants
  • Dover

Must-try Dover restaurants

Banner pic

 

Taqueria El Camino

81 West Canal Street, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ELOTE SALAD$4.00
Our Famous Mexican street corn topped with crushed, takis, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
CHEESY GRAFFITI POTATOES$4.00
seasoned fried potatoes with nacho cheese, sour cream, and scallions
HORCHATA$3.50
Our Housemade Horchata and creamy and sweet with flavors of vanilla and cinnamon
2Delicious image

 

2Delicious - 3096 Carlisle Rd

3096 Carlisle Rd, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Salad Entree$9.75
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, olives, feta, greek dressing
Marinated Chicken Gyro$10.95
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken, drizzled with cool tzatziki sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Marinated Chicken Platter (Includes Sauces)$13.95
Seasoned Marinated Chicken, Seasoned Lemon Rice, garnished with a slice of Lemon and Cilantro, and 4 grilled Pita slices.
**2 Side Sauces are included with each platter free of charge. Additional sides of sauce can be purchased under the "Sides" menu category. **
Banner pic

 

2Delicious Food Truck - 3096 Carlisle Rd.

3096 Carlisle Rd., Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro$13.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken or crispy chicken tenders, bacon, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Marinated Chicken Gyro$12.00
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken, drizzled with cool tzatziki sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Buffalo Chicken Gyro (American)$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, crispy chicken tenders, drizzled with ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
