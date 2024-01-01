Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Jim & Nena’s Pizzeria - Dover - 4720 Carlisle Rd

4720 Carlisle Rd, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$6.95
More about Jim & Nena’s Pizzeria - Dover - 4720 Carlisle Rd
Item pic

 

2Delicious - Store - Store (3096 Carlisle Rd.)

3096 Carlisle Rd, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Orange Cake$4.00
Fluffy and colorful and soaked in a delicious orange scented syrup! A mouthwatering Greek Orange cake (Portokalopita) with the aromas and blends of fresh oranges and cinnamon.
More about 2Delicious - Store - Store (3096 Carlisle Rd.)

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Grilled Chicken

Lamb Gyros

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Dover to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (133 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston