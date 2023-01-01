Chicken tenders in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about 2Delicious - 3096 Carlisle Rd
2Delicious - 3096 Carlisle Rd
3096 Carlisle Rd, Dover
|(4pc) Chicken Tender Combo
|$10.50
4 pc. Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of fries and a drink.
|(6pc) Chicken Tender Combo
|$12.25
6 pc. Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of fries and a drink.
|Chicken Tenders (a la carte)
|$5.25
Crispy Chicken Tenders with choice of ranch, bbq, or honey mustard sauce.
More about 2Delicious Food Truck - 3096 Carlisle Rd.
2Delicious Food Truck - 3096 Carlisle Rd.
3096 Carlisle Rd., Dover
|(4pc) Chicken Tender Combo
|$12.00
4 pc. Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of fries and a drink.
|Chicken Tenders (a la carte)
|$5.25
Crispy Chicken Tenders with choice of ranch, bbq, or honey mustard sauce.
|(6pc) Chicken Tender Combo
|$14.00
6 pc. Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of fries and a drink.