Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Lamb Gyro image

 

2Delicious - 3096 Carlisle Rd

3096 Carlisle Rd, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Gyro Bowl$11.00
Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, Choice of side sauce
Lamb Gyro Combo$14.80
Lamb Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
Lamb Gyro$10.95
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, quenched with cool Tzatziki sauce, slightly seared Lamb, and topped with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
More about 2Delicious - 3096 Carlisle Rd
Item pic

 

2Delicious Food Truck - 3096 Carlisle Rd.

3096 Carlisle Rd., Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Gyro Combo$17.00
Lamb Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
Lamb Gyro$12.00
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, quenched with cool Tzatziki sauce, slightly seared Lamb, and topped with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
More about 2Delicious Food Truck - 3096 Carlisle Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Dover to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston