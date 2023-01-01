Lamb gyros in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve lamb gyros
3096 Carlisle Rd, Dover
|Lamb Gyro Bowl
|$11.00
Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, Choice of side sauce
|Lamb Gyro Combo
|$14.80
Lamb Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
|Lamb Gyro
|$10.95
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, quenched with cool Tzatziki sauce, slightly seared Lamb, and topped with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
3096 Carlisle Rd., Dover
