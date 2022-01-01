Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dover restaurants you'll love

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dover

Dover's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Dover restaurants

Dover Grille image

 

Dover Grille

310 Donelson Pkwy, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fiesta Platter$12.99
Choose 3 samples of the appetizers listed here!
Chicken tenders,
Onion rings,
Deep fried mushrooms,
Loaded potato skins,
Texas cheese fries,
Deep fried pickles,
Mozzarella cheese stix
Southern Fried Catfish$12.99
Deep friend catfish, dipped in crispy corn meal breading, and served with homemade tartar sauce and hush puppies
Hamburger Steak$9.99
10 ounces of premium ground beef, topped with grilled onions
More about Dover Grille
Fat Daddy's Tiki Hut image

 

Fat Daddy's Tiki Hut

119 Driftwood Shores Lane, Dover

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
More about Fat Daddy's Tiki Hut
Leatherwood Resort and Marina image

 

Leatherwood Resort and Marina

753 Leatherwood Bay Rd, Dover

No reviews yet
More about Leatherwood Resort and Marina
Map

More near Dover to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Murray

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston