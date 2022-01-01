Dovetail Joint Restaurant

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

Established in 1983 and family run. We serve freshly prepared Thai food and feature live music and a venue for the community to feel welcome and at home. We very much appreciate your support this last year and are happy to announce that we now have DINE IN seating as well as lunch buffet, dinner buffet, patio seating, takeout, delivery and catering. Please enjoy!

