Dovetail Joint Restaurant

Fresh, made from scratch, seasonal cooking!

PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS

1368 Jadwin Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Caesar$13.00
Whole leaf romaine w/ house Caesar dressing, Parmesan and toasted crumbs
pepperoni$18.00
Pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella
hummus w/ pita$10.00
House made hummus, pita. Vegan
lamb kabob on pita$19.00
House made ground lamb kabob w/ brick oven pita, lebneh, green onion, cucumbers, and spicy pepper relish
pasta & meatballs$19.00
House made pork & beef meatballs w/ rich tomato sauce, pasta and parmesan. NOT dairy free.
korean tacos$13.00
butter lettuce cups w/ crispy fried spicy chicken tenderloins, served with pickled cucumbers, mayo, peanuts
sausage, onion, Calabrian chiles$18.00
smokey gumbo$13.00
Smoked chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo w/ white rice and green onion. NOT gluten free.
falafel on pita$13.00
House made falafel on brick oven pita w/ hummus, cucumber, green onion and spicy pepper relish. Vegan
cheese pizza$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Cooking Classes
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1368 Jadwin Ave

Richland WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
