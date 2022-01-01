Dovetail Bar
Enjoy the history of this old furniture store through a delicious cocktail.
201 N Rampart Street
Popular Items
Location
201 N Rampart Street
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fat Tuesday
Come in and enjoy!
Cuñada
La Doña of Mexican Flavor. Experience our traditional Agave Bar & Mexican Grill in the French Quarter. 💃 Kitchen open 'til 1am. All are welcome 🌈
fritai llc
A full service Haitian Restaurant.
Brennan's
A classic New Orleans creole restaurant that both honors the best of its history while simultaneously creating bold new flavors.