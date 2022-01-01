Go
Dovetail Restaurant

Neighborhood restaurant located in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Open for indoor dining, patio dining, and take-out!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

1 6th Street • $

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Little Gem Cacio e Pepe$12.00
lemony dressing, black pepper, parm & pecorino, white anchovy, crouton
Bigoli (Fat Spaghetti)$22.00
"cacio e pepe", parmesan, pecorino, fresh cracked black pepper, baby arugula
Seared Steak Frites$25.00
choice of elite prime flatiron or N.E.F.F. grass fed ny strip, house-made french fries, roasted rosemary garlic, watercress salad
Layla's Focaccia$5.00
rosemary, confit garlic, red onion, cali evoo, maldon sea salt
Ora King Salmon$33.00
pan roasted thumbelina carrots, spring peas, spring onion puree
Pork Milanese$25.00
breaded thin-cut pork loin, strawberries, pickled rhubarb, baby arugula, boujee blue cheese, lemon vinaigrette
DT Burger$16.00
black angus beef burger, house-made sriracha aioli, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed bun served w/ DT chips
House-Made Fries$6.00
dt local potatoes, ketchup
Rigatoni with Sausage Ragu$24.00
house sausage, fennel, tomato, pecorino
Campanelle$23.00
ben’s mushrooms, baby kale, miso-parmesan cream sauce, crispy garlic, aleppo pepper, scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1 6th Street

Charlestown MA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

