Go
Toast

Down House

Your favorite Heights neighborhood restaurant and bar with quality casual dining and your favorite cocktails.

1801 Yale St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$14.00
One of our best sellers. Whole grain waffle with a leg and a thigh fried with spicy honey. Waffle served with whipped cream and maple syrup.
Fried Chicken Dinner$15.00
Two piece fried chicken dinner with your choice of two sides.
Korean Fried Cauliflower$12.00
Crispy fried cauliflower, gochujang, sesame seeds, green onions
French 75$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
Lone Star 3.0$13.00
The latest version of our famous Lone Star Burger: two 3-oz smash 44 Farms patties (so no cooking temperature is required),
American cheese, calabrese aioli, sauteed onions. Add another patty for $3!
Margarita$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Crispy brussels sprouts with Steen's Cane Syrup and Cane Vinegar with crispy fried garlic sprinkled on top
Havarti Grilled Cheese$12.00
Dill Havarti, pesto aioli, and tomato on grilled sourdough. Add bacon or an avocado! Comes with your choice of side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken sandwich with creamy jalapeno slaw and house pickles. Make it buffalo style for $2 more! Comes with your choice of side.
See full menu

Location

1801 Yale St

Houston TX

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rice Box - Heights

No reviews yet

The Rice Box // Type_RB:02

Harolds Taproom

No reviews yet

Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.

Bacco Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boomtown Coffee

No reviews yet

.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston