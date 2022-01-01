Down House
Your favorite Heights neighborhood restaurant and bar with quality casual dining and your favorite cocktails.
1801 Yale St
Popular Items
Location
1801 Yale St
Houston TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Rice Box - Heights
The Rice Box // Type_RB:02
Harolds Taproom
Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.
Bacco Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!