Down Island
Down Island serves a diverse menu heavily reliant on farm fresh produce, poultry, fish, and meat from responsible sources, farmers, and fishers. The menu is a set, communal-style dinner of modern American cuisine.
6 Circuit Ave
Location
6 Circuit Ave
Oak Bluffs MA
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fishbones Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
The Ritz MV & Dilly's
Come in and enjoy!
Coop DeVille
Come in and enjoy!
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
On Oak Bluffs Harbor Since 1960