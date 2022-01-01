Go
Down South CaJJun Eats

SEAFOOD

15630 Vision Drive • $$

Avg 4.1 (471 reviews)

Popular Items

CaJJun Fried Shrimp Basket$14.99
Includes 10 fried shrimp with French fries and a roll.
CaJJun Pasta w/ 2 Meat$15.99
Choice of Chicken, Sausage, or Shrimp toped with a creamy Cajjun sauce.
CaJJun Fried Fish & Shrimp Combo$18.99
Includes 3 pc of fried Catfish, 5 fried shrimp, fries & a roll.
CaJJun Seafood Mac & Cheese$16.99
Includes Crawfish, lobster, crab, & 3 large shrimp.
Crawfish Platter$34.99
Includes 3lbs of crawfish, 2 corn, 2 potatoes, & 1 sausage.
Crawfish per/lb$9.99
Beaucoo Sauce$0.50
Our famous homemade dipping sauce that goes with everything!
Corn (2 pc)$2.00
Reg CaJJun Fried Fish Basket$12.99
Includes 3 large pieces of fish, fries and a roll.
Potatoes (2 pc)$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15630 Vision Drive

Pflugerville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
