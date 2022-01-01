Go
Welcome to Down South Kitchen and Bakery! We are a scratch-made kitchen that serves southern comfort food with a brunch like atmosphere, and a bakery all in one. Stop by for some good ole' fashioned home cooking, or a freshly baked cupcake today!

6500 Cascades Court Suite 100

Avocado Toast$14.00
basil aioli, arugula, queso fresco, poached egg
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
basil goat cheese, honey dijon aioli
Buttermilk Griddle Cakes$12.00
maple whipped butter, two eggs your way, two strips bacon
Country Fried Chicken$18.00
white gravy, mac n cheese, buttered green beans
Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.00
french vanilla ice cream
Ole' Fashion Meatloaf$17.00
pan gravy, buttered green beans, garlic parmesan fries
Charred Breakfast Tacos$13.00
three tacos filled with scrambled eggs, colby jack, and choice of filling, served with white cheddar corn grits
Traditional Breakfast$14.00
two eggs your way, choice of two strips of bacon, country sausage, or griddled ham, choice of toast, white cheddar corn grits
One Pancake$2.00
Chicken and Dumplings$6.00
scratch made dumplings
6500 Cascades Court Suite 100

The Colony TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
