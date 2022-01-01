Downers Grove restaurants you'll love

Downers Grove restaurants
Toast
  • Downers Grove

Downers Grove's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Downers Grove restaurants

Mojo's East Coast Eats image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo's East Coast Eats

2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Philly$12.99
shaved chicken breast, wit (grilled onions), choice of white american, provolone or wiz (cheese wiz)
Pastrami Philly$13.99
Thinly sliced beef Pastrami grilled to order with fresh onions topped with swiss cheese and Mayonnaise on AMOROSO'S Roll.
Mustard is an option just let us know
The Duke$12.99
(italian hoagie) black forest ham, genoa salami, spicy capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oregano, mayonnaise, oil & vinegar
Tacochela image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tacochela

2321 OGDEN AVE, Downers Grove

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rice$3.50
Classic Mexican rice.
Tortilla Chips$2.00
House-made white corn tortilla chips seasoned with lime and sea salt.
Guacamole$3.00
Guacamole contains red onion and cilantro. We cannot remove ingredients from the guacamole. Please be aware of this before ordering if you have any food allergies.
The Foxtail image

 

The Foxtail

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BURRATA FIG MOSTARDA$15.00
figs, apricots, cherries, crostinis
SALMON POKE BOWL$14.00
spicy mayo, edamame, cucumber, avocado, fried shallot, ginger soy drizzle, toasted sesame
CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
lebanese style: lemon, cayenne, cilantro, and garlic
Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New Mexico Skillet$12.99
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!
Biscuiladas$12.99
Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes!
Choice of side.
French Toast Combo$13.59
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Shikara Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Shikara Restaurant

1620 75th St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.3 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Samosa (1 pc)$1.00
Spiced potatoes and peas pastry
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.00
Butter Chicken$13.00
Island Fin Poke Company image

 

Island Fin Poke Company

76 Ogden Avenue, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Bar Chido image

TAPAS

Bar Chido

1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.5 (999 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Spit roasted pork, avocado salsa, morita salsa, pickled pineapple, cilantro, onion
Guacamole$11.00
Hass avocado, lime, orange, fresno peppers, serrano peppers, cotija cheese
Table Salsa
Mild!
Tortilla chips included.
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image

 

Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch

2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French-O-Rama$11.99
French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
Taste-O-Rama$11.99
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
Savannah Skillet$13.49
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Gia Mia image

 

Gia Mia

994 WARREN AVE, DOWNERS GROVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Balsamic Chicken Salad$15.00
Leafy greens | chicken | grapes | pecans | gorgonzola | strawberries | avocado | balsamic vinaigrette
Beet + Farro Salad$8.00
Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese
Paccheri Vodka$17.50
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

5157 Main St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.5 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
$Side Fries$2.99
Reuben Sand.$13.99
The Vegetariat Burger$15.99
Cadence Kitchen & Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Cadence Kitchen & Co

5101 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.9 (2353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whipped Ricotta & Honey$11.00
whipped ricotta, honey, black pepper sea salt and thyme
Fried Brussel Sprouts$12.00
warm bacon vinaigrette, dried cranberries, truffle oil, grana padano
Honey Mustard Scottish Salmon$24.00
israeli couscous, haricots vert, lemon cream sauce
Sushi House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sushi House

950 Warren Ave, Downers Grove

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$14.95
Asian sticky rice and vegetables
Rainbow$14.95
California roll topped with 5 kind sashimi and avocado
Gyoza$7.95
6 crispy fried Japanese pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Mud and Char image

 

Mud and Char

2742 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Standard$5.50
Egg, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
BLT$6.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Toast & Bagels$3.00
Plain Bagel, Everything Bagel, Blueberry Bagel, Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, English Muffin, Multi Grain Bread
Chula's corp image

 

Chula's corp

500 75th St, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

60 Ogden Avenue, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bryan's American Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bryan's American Grille

2009 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Pierce Tavern

5135 Main Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Capri of Downers Grove image

 

Capri of Downers Grove

5101 S MAIN ST, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

Grand Duke's Restaurant

980 75th St, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
