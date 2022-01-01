Downers Grove restaurants you'll love
Downers Grove's top cuisines
Must-try Downers Grove restaurants
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mojo's East Coast Eats
2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Chicken Philly
|$12.99
shaved chicken breast, wit (grilled onions), choice of white american, provolone or wiz (cheese wiz)
|Pastrami Philly
|$13.99
Thinly sliced beef Pastrami grilled to order with fresh onions topped with swiss cheese and Mayonnaise on AMOROSO'S Roll.
Mustard is an option just let us know
|The Duke
|$12.99
(italian hoagie) black forest ham, genoa salami, spicy capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oregano, mayonnaise, oil & vinegar
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tacochela
2321 OGDEN AVE, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Rice
|$3.50
Classic Mexican rice.
|Tortilla Chips
|$2.00
House-made white corn tortilla chips seasoned with lime and sea salt.
|Guacamole
|$3.00
Guacamole contains red onion and cilantro. We cannot remove ingredients from the guacamole. Please be aware of this before ordering if you have any food allergies.
The Foxtail
5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE
|Popular items
|BURRATA FIG MOSTARDA
|$15.00
figs, apricots, cherries, crostinis
|SALMON POKE BOWL
|$14.00
spicy mayo, edamame, cucumber, avocado, fried shallot, ginger soy drizzle, toasted sesame
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.00
lebanese style: lemon, cayenne, cilantro, and garlic
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|New Mexico Skillet
|$12.99
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!
|Biscuiladas
|$12.99
Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes!
Choice of side.
|French Toast Combo
|$13.59
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Shikara Restaurant
1620 75th St, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Samosa (1 pc)
|$1.00
Spiced potatoes and peas pastry
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.00
|Butter Chicken
|$13.00
Island Fin Poke Company
76 Ogden Avenue, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
TAPAS
Bar Chido
1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$13.00
Spit roasted pork, avocado salsa, morita salsa, pickled pineapple, cilantro, onion
|Guacamole
|$11.00
Hass avocado, lime, orange, fresno peppers, serrano peppers, cotija cheese
|Table Salsa
Mild!
Tortilla chips included.
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|French-O-Rama
|$11.99
French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
|Taste-O-Rama
|$11.99
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
|Savannah Skillet
|$13.49
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Gia Mia
994 WARREN AVE, DOWNERS GROVE
|Popular items
|Balsamic Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Leafy greens | chicken | grapes | pecans | gorgonzola | strawberries | avocado | balsamic vinaigrette
|Beet + Farro Salad
|$8.00
Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese
|Paccheri Vodka
|$17.50
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
5157 Main St, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|$Side Fries
|$2.99
|Reuben Sand.
|$13.99
|The Vegetariat Burger
|$15.99
FRENCH FRIES
Cadence Kitchen & Co
5101 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Whipped Ricotta & Honey
|$11.00
whipped ricotta, honey, black pepper sea salt and thyme
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
warm bacon vinaigrette, dried cranberries, truffle oil, grana padano
|Honey Mustard Scottish Salmon
|$24.00
israeli couscous, haricots vert, lemon cream sauce
SOUPS • RAMEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sushi House
950 Warren Ave, Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$14.95
Asian sticky rice and vegetables
|Rainbow
|$14.95
California roll topped with 5 kind sashimi and avocado
|Gyoza
|$7.95
6 crispy fried Japanese pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Mud and Char
2742 Maple Ave., Downers Grove
|Popular items
|Standard
|$5.50
Egg, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|BLT
|$6.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|Toast & Bagels
|$3.00
Plain Bagel, Everything Bagel, Blueberry Bagel, Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, English Muffin, Multi Grain Bread
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint
60 Ogden Avenue, Downers Grove
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bryan's American Grille
2009 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove
Pierce Tavern
5135 Main Street, Downers Grove
Capri of Downers Grove
5101 S MAIN ST, Downers Grove
Grand Duke's Restaurant
980 75th St, Downers Grove
Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove