Arugula salad in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about Juicy-O
Juicy-O
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Arugula Salad
|$13.99
Arugula, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing (No Side)
More about Lantern Pizza Co.
Lantern Pizza Co.
1420 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove
|Arugula Salad and GLUTEN FREE Focaccia
|$18.00
Gluten Free focaccia with extra virgin olive oil and oregano, topped with arugula, roasted kalamata olives and artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, shaved parmesan, finished with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil
|Arugula Salad and Focaccia
|$15.00
Hand tossed focaccia with extra virgin olive oil and oregano, topped with arugula, roasted kalamata olives and artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, shaved parmesan, finished with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil