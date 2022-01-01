Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve arugula salad

Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image

 

Juicy-O

2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$13.99
Arugula, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing (No Side)
More about Juicy-O
Item pic

 

Lantern Pizza Co.

1420 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad and GLUTEN FREE Focaccia$18.00
Gluten Free focaccia with extra virgin olive oil and oregano, topped with arugula, roasted kalamata olives and artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, shaved parmesan, finished with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil
Arugula Salad and Focaccia$15.00
Hand tossed focaccia with extra virgin olive oil and oregano, topped with arugula, roasted kalamata olives and artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, shaved parmesan, finished with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil
More about Lantern Pizza Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove

Blt Sandwiches

Grits

Chopped Salad

Fried Rice

French Toast

Mango Smoothies

Calamari

Hash Browns

Map

More near Downers Grove to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston