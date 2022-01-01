Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes$12.99
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Main pic

 

75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes$14.49
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made
blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
More about 75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1418 Brook Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove

Quesadillas

Garden Salad

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Pancakes

Egg Benedict

French Fries

Hash Browns

Paninis

Map

More near Downers Grove to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston