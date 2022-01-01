Blueberry pancakes in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
|$12.99
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
|$14.49
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made
blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
Egg Harbor Cafe
1418 Brook Drive, Downers Grove
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
