Chai lattes in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Downers Grove restaurants that serve chai lattes

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
More about Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
Item pic

 

Mud and Char

2742 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$0.00
1/2 Chai Tea, 1/2 Milk
More about Mud and Char

