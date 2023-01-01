Chicken pasta in Downers Grove
3 Corners Grill & Tap - Downers Grove - 7231 Lemont Rd
7231 Lemont Road, Downers Grove
|- Cajun Chicken Pasta -
|$14.00
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast on fettuccine with our house made Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan, tomato and parsley with Texas toast.
Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Hot Chicken Pasta Salad
|$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.