Chicken pasta in Downers Grove

3 Corners Grill & Tap - Downers Grove - 7231 Lemont Rd

7231 Lemont Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Cajun Chicken Pasta -$14.00
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast on fettuccine with our house made Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan, tomato and parsley with Texas toast.
More about 3 Corners Grill & Tap - Downers Grove - 7231 Lemont Rd
SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chicken Pasta Salad$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove

