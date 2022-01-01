Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve chicken soup

Bar Chido image

TAPAS

Bar Chido

1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.5 (999 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chicken Chile Soup$6.00
Spicy crema, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, tortilla strips
More about Bar Chido
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove

Chilaquiles

Egg Benedict

Cobb Salad

Pies

Calamari

Chopped Salad

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Downers Grove to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston