Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roma Chicken Wrap$13.99
Freshly grilled chicken, sauteed spinach (with a hint of garlic), roasted tomatoes,
mozzarella cheese and pesto aioli all wrapped up in awarm tortilla. So cozy!
Choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.59
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Main pic

 

75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.09
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato,
bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.
More about 75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sushi House

950 Warren Ave, Downers Grove

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$13.95
Sautéed chicken breast and veggies in garlic plum sauce, served with crispy rice noodle and lettuce shell.
More about Sushi House

Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove

Belgian Waffles

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Cheese Fries

Curry

Cappuccino

Cake

Patty Melts

French Toast

Map

More near Downers Grove to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston