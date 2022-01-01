Chicken wraps in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Roma Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Freshly grilled chicken, sauteed spinach (with a hint of garlic), roasted tomatoes,
mozzarella cheese and pesto aioli all wrapped up in awarm tortilla. So cozy!
Choice of side.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.59
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.
More about 75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.09
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato,
bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.