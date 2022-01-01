Chili in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve chili
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mojo's East Coast Eats
2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove
|Bowl O Chili
|$4.99
meat, kidney beans, onions and spices
|Cup O Chili
|$2.99
meat, kidney beans, onions and spices
Pierce Tavern
5135 Main Street, Downers Grove
|BOWL OF CHILI
|$7.00
Pepper Jack | Sour Cream | Scallions | Cornbread Croutons
|CUP OF CHILI
|$6.00
Pepper Jack | Sour Cream | Scallions | Cornbread Croutons
|CHILI MAC
|$9.00
The Foxtail
5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE
|CHILI RUBBED BRINED PORK CHOP
|$28.00
herb marinated, mash potatoes, paprika pork jus, spicy shrimp
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Shikara Restaurant
1620 75th St, Downers Grove
|Chili Potatoes
|$10.00
|Onions Lemon Chili
TAPAS
Bar Chido
1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove
|Garlic Chili Wings
|$12.00
Avocado blue cheese, mango pico
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.