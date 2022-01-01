Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Downers Grove restaurants that serve chili

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo's East Coast Eats

2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl O Chili$4.99
meat, kidney beans, onions and spices
Cup O Chili$2.99
meat, kidney beans, onions and spices
Pierce Tavern

5135 Main Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
BOWL OF CHILI$7.00
Pepper Jack | Sour Cream | Scallions | Cornbread Croutons
CUP OF CHILI$6.00
Pepper Jack | Sour Cream | Scallions | Cornbread Croutons
CHILI MAC$9.00
The Foxtail

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE

Avg 5 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI RUBBED BRINED PORK CHOP$28.00
herb marinated, mash potatoes, paprika pork jus, spicy shrimp
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Shikara Restaurant

1620 75th St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.3 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Potatoes$10.00
Onions Lemon Chili
TAPAS

Bar Chido

1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.5 (999 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Chili Wings$12.00
Avocado blue cheese, mango pico
SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
The Melting Pot

1205 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
