Cinnamon rolls in Downers Grove

Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.29
Five pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$13.99
4 Iced Cinnamon swirl Rolls, Dipped in our Vanilla Custard with More Cream Cheese Frosting and Cinnamon Sugar
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$14.49
Layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls
and cream cheese icing.
Egg Harbor Cafe
1418 Brook Drive, Downers Grove
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).