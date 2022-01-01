Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Downers Grove restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade Crepes$9.89
3 crepes topped with powder-sugar and a side of butter.
New Strawberry Special Crepes$10.99
Nutella Crepes$11.89
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, and nutella.
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image

 

Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch

2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry crepes$12.99
Cannoli Crepes$12.99
Nutella Crepes$12.99
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
Main pic

 

75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Special Crepes$14.49
Loaded with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese filling,
topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries
West Coast Crepes$14.49
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and
cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes. Topped with
avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise and hash browns.
Classic House-Made Crepes$12.09
Topped with powdered sugar and a side of butter.
Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or
blueberry compote. 2.79
