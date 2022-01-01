Crepes in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve crepes
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Housemade Crepes
|$9.89
3 crepes topped with powder-sugar and a side of butter.
|New Strawberry Special Crepes
|$10.99
|Nutella Crepes
|$11.89
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, and nutella.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Blueberry crepes
|$12.99
|Cannoli Crepes
|$12.99
|Nutella Crepes
|$12.99
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
More about 75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Strawberry Special Crepes
|$14.49
Loaded with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese filling,
topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries
|West Coast Crepes
|$14.49
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and
cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes. Topped with
avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise and hash browns.
|Classic House-Made Crepes
|$12.09
Topped with powdered sugar and a side of butter.
Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or
blueberry compote. 2.79
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
1418 Brook Drive, Downers Grove
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.