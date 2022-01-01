Egg sandwiches in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Chipotle Egg Sandwich
|$12.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with house-made chipotle ketchup aioli.
|Madison Egg Sandwich
|$11.99
Two scrambled eggs, thick cherrywood smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Chipotle Egg Sandwich
|$15.09
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two
eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun
finished with chipotle ketchup aioli.
|Madison Egg Sandwich
|$15.09
Two scrambled eggs, thick-cut smoked bacon, grilled ham
and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.