Egg sandwiches in Downers Grove

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

Chipotle Egg Sandwich$12.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun finished with house-made chipotle ketchup aioli.
Madison Egg Sandwich$11.99
Two scrambled eggs, thick cherrywood smoked bacon, grilled ham and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

Chipotle Egg Sandwich$15.09
Bacon, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado and two
eggs over medium served on a warm brioche bun
finished with chipotle ketchup aioli.
Madison Egg Sandwich$15.09
Two scrambled eggs, thick-cut smoked bacon, grilled ham
and melted cheddar cheese on grilled wheat.
