French toast in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve french toast
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|French Toast Combo
|$13.59
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Texas French Toast
|$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).