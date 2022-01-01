Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Downers Grove restaurants that serve grilled chicken

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo's East Coast Eats

2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$11.99
with provolone cheese and crutons on romaine
More about Mojo's East Coast Eats
The Foxtail

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE

Avg 5 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN GRILLED FINGERS WITH FRIES$8.00
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
More about The Foxtail
SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

