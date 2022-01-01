Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Downers Grove restaurants that serve hummus

The Foxtail image

 

The Foxtail

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE

Avg 5 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS & VEGGIES$9.00
house hummus, cucumbers, onions
More about The Foxtail
Item pic

TAPAS

Bar Chido

1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.5 (999 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ancho Hummus$10.00
Toasted pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese, pickled vegetables
More about Bar Chido

