Lobsters in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve lobsters
The Foxtail
5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE
|MAINE LOBSTER DYNAMITE
|$27.00
spicy aioli, lemon juice, celery, grilled brioche
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Gia Mia
994 WARREN AVE, DOWNERS GROVE
|Lobster Ravioli + Shrimp
|$25.95
Lobster Ravioli | Shrimp | Blistered Cherry Tomatoes | Asparagus | Pecorino Romano | Vino | Fennel | Spinach
SOUPS • RAMEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sushi House
950 Warren Ave, Downers Grove
|Crazy Lobster Roll
|$17.95
Tempura fried lobster tail, cream cheese, scallions & radish sprout, rolled with soy sheet, served with spicy mayonnaise
& wasabi sauce.
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
1418 Brook Drive, Downers Grove
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.