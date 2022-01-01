Lobsters in Downers Grove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Foxtail image

 

The Foxtail

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE

Avg 5 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
MAINE LOBSTER DYNAMITE$27.00
spicy aioli, lemon juice, celery, grilled brioche
Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Gia Mia

994 WARREN AVE, DOWNERS GROVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli + Shrimp$25.95
Lobster Ravioli | Shrimp | Blistered Cherry Tomatoes | Asparagus | Pecorino Romano | Vino | Fennel | Spinach
Sushi House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sushi House

950 Warren Ave, Downers Grove

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Crazy Lobster Roll$17.95
Tempura fried lobster tail, cream cheese, scallions & radish sprout, rolled with soy sheet, served with spicy mayonnaise
& wasabi sauce.
